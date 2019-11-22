OZARK, Ala. (AP) - A jury is expected to begin deliberating soon in the trial of an Alabama police officer facing a murder charge for the 2016 shooting of an unarmed man.
WSFA reports that prosecutors and defense lawyers gave closing arguments in the case Thursday evening.
Officer Aaron Cody Smith is on trial for the fatal shooting 58-year-old Greg Gunn in February 2016. The altercation began when Smith stopped Gunn for a stop-and-frisk.
The defense argues Smith had to defend himself because Gunn was grabbing a painter's pole from a nearby porch.
Prosecutors told jurors the shooting was not justified and called Smith a "bully with a badge."
A judge says he will give instructions to the jury on Friday morning.
