GROVE HILL, Ala (WALA) -- Clarke County was hit extremely hard by Hurricane Zeta as it tore through the Gulf Coast.
It is not hard to find damage and destruction.
“We just heard a loud thud,” said Porsha Johnson.
Johnson’s Grove Hill home took a heavy hit as a tree came crashing down.
“It was all dust, debris,” she said. “My kids were laying here on the couch watching a movie and a tree had fell in my living room so I’m just happy to be alive, I’m happy my kids are alive. Material things can be replaced and our lives can’t.”
Support beams and insulation are now on the floor. The tree still leaning, a reminder of the dangerous situation from just hours before.
“They were sleeping,” Johnson said. “It just missed them. This is a near death experience.”
The clean-up is just beginning in Grove Hill.
The town says many power poles have been knocked down or are leaning.
Steve Pugh says the wind tossed an awning like a candy wrapper.
“Eventually it flew back up into the back of my truck,” he said. “I’ve had this truck two weeks. It messed up my tailgate and I’ve got a baseball size hole in the roof of my truck.”
“I heard the wind,” said Ethan Moore. “The house kind of moving. When the first tree fell I could feel the whole bed just shake.”
As Johnson’s home remains in the dark, she is thankful her kids were not hurt.
“The winds were so powerful, but I still wasn’t expecting this,” she said.
In a rural area of Clarke County, the EMA director says a tree fell on a mobile home killing at least one person.
