THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Thomasville High School student killed Wednesday morning when his pickup crashed into a log truck.
Alabama State Troopers said 18-year-old Christopher Pugh was driving east on Clarke County Road 48 when his truck hit the back of a loaded log trailer. Pugh was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m.
The driver of the log truck was not injured.
