THOMASVILLE, Ala --According to Thomasville High School, due to a significant increase in the number of students impacted by COVID-19, all students currently attending school in person will remain home and take coursework virtually beginning Wednesday, January 20.
Students will return to campus on Monday, February 1.
They currently have three teachers, and eight students who have tested positive, resulting in approximately 82 students being quarantined through contact tracing.
Their teachers will be engaging students from the campus through virtual instruction, and will be available for students during the normal school hours.
Teachers will be engaging students during normally scheduled class times. This will be similar to the three days of virtual learning that students had upon returning from the Christmas break.
This will only impact Thomasville High School, and will not involve the middle school or elementary at this time.
