THOMASVILLE, Ala. --Thomasville Regional Medical Center will be administering the Moderna vaccine on Sunday, April 25.
The vaccine is eligible to anyone over the age of 18.
Anyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine will need to call TRMC at (334) 636 - 2525 to reserve their vaccine shot.
