NFL Draft Football

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth pick in the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 Tony Dejak

Three Alabama players were selected in the first ten picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins selected WR Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick.

The Denver Broncos selected CB Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected WR Devonta Smith with the tenth pick.

