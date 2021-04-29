Three Alabama players were selected in the first ten picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Miami Dolphins selected WR Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick.
The Denver Broncos selected CB Patrick Surtain II with the ninth overall pick.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected WR Devonta Smith with the tenth pick.
With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Broncos select CB Patrick Surtain II!— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021
📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/wa7gYzmdZe
With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @MiamiDolphins select WR Jaylen Waddle!— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021
📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/xCXjeBautL
With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Eagles select WR @DeVontaSmith_6!— NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021
📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/CehXor9Ziz
