CASTLEBERRY, Ala. (WALA) -- Three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Castleberry on Monday.
Alabama State Troopers said Rafael Toledo, 47, of Evergreen, Joan Jones, 69, of Castleberry, and Lillian Lagares, 72, of Miramar, Florida, died around noon on Highway 31.
Investigators said Toledo was driving a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe that collided with a 2017 GMC Yukon driven by Jones. Lagares was a passenger in the Hyundai.
A fourth person survived the crash. Ronald Jones was a passenger in the GMC and was taken to D.W. McMillian Hospital for treatment.
Investigators have not said what led up to the wreck.
