Holidays are quickly approaching and at-home learning in the norm for many kids across the US. For that reason, it’s important to find gifts that not only are fun, but are educational as much as possible.
STEM products are the perfect gifts for this, but they aren’t all made equal. FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with a toy and education expert and shares their list of favorite STEM toys by age group for the holidays.
Product: My First Animal Train
Brand: SmartMax
Age: 1+
Website: https://www.target.com/p/smartmax-my-first-animal-train/-/A-79694968
The perfect early intro to stem!!!
- My First Animal Train offers an early introduction to STEM learning and magnetic discovery
- This 22 piece magnetic toy lets your little ones build a moving train with three coaches, a conductor, a lion and elephant!
- Pieces are large, soft, and colorful, and come together easily to create hours of play
$32.99
Product: Fun Forts Glow in the Dark
Brand: Power Your Fun
Age: 3+
Website: www.poweryourfun.com
An educational twist on classic fort building!
- Build endless play tent structures, forts for kids, play tunnels and more with this construction fort set that includes 52 glow in the dark connecting rods and 29 multilink spheres
- Easily build giant kids forts indoors and outdoors by inserting and twisting the rods into the spheres; make a kids play tent by adding a light sheet for the roof, glow in the dark feature needs to be exposed to light prior to activating in the dark
- Master basic engineering skills; this construction fort building kit includes a building guide to ignite creativity
$39.99
Product: Construction Vehicle Site Play Set
Brand: iPlay iLearn
Age: 3+
Website: www.iplayilearn.com
A construction / creative twist on classic stem!
- Build, take apart and create construction sites
- 76 total pieces engineering construction vehicle set with Crane, Trailer, Steamroller, Bulldozer, Forklift, Snowplow and Truck.
- Great intro to engineering!
$29.99
Product: VertiPlay Marble Run
Brand: Oribel
Age: 5+
Website: www.loveoribel.com
CREATE MARBLE RUNS ON YOUR WALL AND KEEP THE FLOOR CLEAN!
- Blurs line between playing and learning
- Sticks to wall (but will not ruin wallpaper / paint)
- Create different paths with ramps -- can be simple, complex, short or long!
- Promotes critical thinking and problem solving
Starts at $59.99
Product: Build Your Own Burp ‘n Fart Machine
Brand: E-Blox
Age: 5+
Website: www.myeblox.com
A fun electrical circuit activity!
Build your own Burp and Fart Machine has 10 hilarious sounds including burp and fart sounds that are so real you’ll be holding your nose.
• Get a good laugh listening to all the quality burp and fart sounds
• Hide the machine and play some pranks on your friends and family
• Add these funny sounds to your own brick structure projects
• All parts are fully compatible with other major brick brands
• Teaches STEM fundamentals of electronics
$16.50
Product: Force 1 LED Hand Drone
Brand: USA Toyz
Age: 8+
Website: www.usatoyz.com
EASY TO USE DRONES, HANDS FREE FLYING, TOSS AND LAUNCH
- STEM certified
- use high-tech sensors to detect obstacles for hands free flying
$36.99
