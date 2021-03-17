The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a tornado warning for several counties in Choctaw County.
The warning includes Butler, Lisman and Pennington until 2:00 p.m.
Officials say a tornado warned storm is moving northeast at 40 mph in the county.
Residents should seek shelter if they are in the path of the storm.
