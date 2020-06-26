NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A traffic stop in Niceville Thursday evening led to the arrests of two people and a seizure of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and ammunition.
An Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office K9 that arrived on the scene alerted on the truck as it was parked near a restaurant at 1348 John Sims Parkway. The driver of the truck, 45- year old John Underdahl of Gulf Breeze, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl and methamphetamine), as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
His passenger, 45- year old William Adams of Niceville, is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine), possession of ammo by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adams has eleven prior felony convictions.
