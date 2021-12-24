SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) -- Multiple fire agencies in Macon County responded to a train fire Thursday evening that burned two railcars full of new automobiles.

The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post the blaze was just off of Main Street in Shorter. Two railcars were fully involved with fire.

Officials say the railroad cars were fully loaded with new vehicles.

Shorter Volunteer Fire Department, along with Waugh-Mt. Meigs and Franklin fire departments worked together to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported. CSX officials are investigating the scene.

