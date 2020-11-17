Savanah Bananas...it's one crazy circus baseball team...out of Savanah, Georgia...first hitting the scene in 2016...with the Coastal Plains League...with lots of a-peel.
“And now we're taking the show on the road," explained Jesse Cole, Savanah Bananas team owner.
On the road to Mobile! The team's hoping to continue its 88 game sellout streak at Hank Arron Stadium for its World Tour on March 26, 2021.
FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Jesse Cole, owner of the team about how the Port City was chosen.
“So many people have reached out to us that have come to Savannah and see our games and said, you've got to come to our city. You got to come to our city. So we put it out to all of our fans, thousands of fans on social media. And we had over a thousand nominations, over 300 cities suggested in 15 countries and we chose Mobile as the one city we're taking the show to in 2020,” Cole said.
It's not your grandad's baseball game. We're talking break dancing on first base, an all dude cheerleading team, and a senior citizen dance team called the banana nanas. Quite the *bunch...sure to *spilt your sides with laughter.
“So it's a baseball game with similar rules, but we added some new ones. Like if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out."
The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the Spring series. In addition to these players, one player will be selected from Mobile to play for the Bananas.
“I think I speak for all Mobilians when I say it’s an honor to see Mobile selected as host of the Savannah Bananas One City World Tour this spring,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Our community has so many ties to baseball history, and we are truly excited about the opportunity to bring this unique and wildly entertaining take on America’s oldest pastime to Hank Aaron Stadium."
Fans who want the opportunity to see the Savannah Bananas One City World Tour at Hank Aaron Stadium on March 26 should visit www.thesavannahbananas.com/onecityworldtour and join the Ticket Priority List or get information on outings for their group, organization, or business.
