CLARKE COUNTY, Ala.-- A tree fell on a mobile home in the Grove Hill area due to the severe thunderstorms.
The house seems to have taken serious damage, but no one was injured.
Due to the possibility of bad weather, the homeowner was staying away at her daughter's house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.