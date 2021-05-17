Investigators need help finding a driver who caused a deadly wreck on Interstate 65 and then fled the scene.

State troopers said Eddie Daily, 46, was hit and killed after he got out of his vehicle around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. It happened at mile marker 83 near Castleberry in Conecuh County.

ALEA said the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash is a gold truck with front-end damage. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Mobile Highway Patrol Post at 251-660-2300.