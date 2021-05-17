Investigators need help finding a driver who caused a deadly wreck on Interstate 65 and then fled the scene.
State troopers said Eddie Daily, 46, was hit and killed after he got out of his vehicle around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. It happened at mile marker 83 near Castleberry in Conecuh County.
ALEA said the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash is a gold truck with front-end damage. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Mobile Highway Patrol Post at 251-660-2300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.