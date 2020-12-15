FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) -- Reports of a woman bleeding and screaming for help led to the arrest of a man on human trafficking charges.
Officers in Flomaton received a call on November 1 that the victim was standing in the road on Dr. Van Avenue. Witnesses said she was bloody and possibly suffering from serious injuries.
When police arrived, they learned the woman was picked up by a man driving a white car. Investigators said they were able to determine the owner of the vehicle and Alabama State Troopers spotted the car on I-65 near Montgomery.
When troopers stopped the car, they said they found the woman and took her to a hospital. Police said they also learned the victim had been human trafficked between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
The driver, identified as LaShawn Maurice Owens, was arrested and charged with human trafficking. Troopers said he also had a warrant with nationwide extradition out of Wisconsin.
If you witness an incident or know of someone being trafficked notify your local law enforcement agency or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.