As Tropical Story Claudette made landfall Saturday morning on the Louisiana coast, its outer bands were wreaking havoc in the FOX10 News viewing area. East Brewton in Escambia County was hit by what EMA officials there are calling a tornado. It destroyed several mobile homes there and damaged others.

“It was just whoof and it was gone. Just that quick,” said Tyler Smith.

“And it lasted for about ten seconds and it was over with,” Frank Lanier recalled.

It only took seconds to turn some East Brewton residents lives upside-down…literally. No one remembered exactly what time it happened but said it was sometime shortly after 7:00 a.m. when EMA officials said a tornado touched down on Andrew Jackson Street.

Curtis Glass was in the bedroom of his mobile home when it hit. He got to the front door in just seconds and the damage was already done. He was still in shock hours later.

“Devastation…devastation. All three trailers…well, there was six trailers. There was seven trailers destroyed and I knew all of them,” Glass said in a shaky voice. “There was one couple who lived up there in the first trailer up there. They got hurt.”

The damage was so extensive, there was no way to differentiate between the trailer pieces in the rubble. Public Safety officials said three people from the trailer park were hurt and taken to area hospitals, but no deaths were reported.

The tornado hit so fast that nobody had any time to prepare for it and it was so powerful that it flipped over trucks and twisted the frames on the mobile homes, demolishing them beyond recognition. Those who lived through it said that they never want to experience anything like it again.

“I’ve never been in a tornado. Never want to go through another one like that. Never in my life,” Glass said.

After hitting the trailer park, the twister set its sights on W. S. Neal High School, next door. It had roof damage and debris from a nearby building piled up against its walls.

Tyler Smith’s mother lives across from the school. Her home suffered significant roof damage and water poured inside, ruining many of the belongings. Fortunately, she had spent the night elsewhere, but much of what the storm took belonged to Smith’s late sister and can’t be replaced.

“My mom’s been putting off about two years of going through all that stuff… and uh, she aint got to now,” a tearful Smith said.

Multiple power lines were down in the area as well. ALEA reported Highway 29, which goes into Pensacola was shut down for several hours so that electric crews could remove power lined from the roadway.