Alabama Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville ran for offices promising to help President Donald Trump “drain the swamp.” But his election might be more consequential if Trump lose his race.
Tuberville looks to be the lone Republican to flip a Democratic-held seat. And that one seat could save the GOP majority in the Senate, depending on how the vote-counting goes in states that are still undecided.
University of South Alabama professor Thomas Shaw, director of the USA Polling Group, said that could be the most important obstacle to a Joe Biden presidency.
“Clearly, it’s very important in that regard. And that, obviously has, you know, major implications,” he told FOX10 News. “You know, obviously, we’re still in the midst of counting ballots for the presidential election. But, you know, for instance, if Biden is the one elected, having to go up against a Republican Senate is, obviously, going to make his job a lot harder.”
A Republican majority in the Senate would make it harder for Biden to pass his legislative agenda and would end talk of enlarging the Supreme Court, Shaw said.
“They definitely would not able to get anything like that through,” he said.
Control of the Senate hinges on a pair of undecided races in Georgia and one in North Carolina.
As for Tuberville, the former Auburn University football coach is something of a blank slate. He has no background in politics. And he offered few specifics on the campaign trail, avoiding interviews with reporters and debates with Democratic opponent Doug Jones.
To use a football analogy, Tuberville had a big lead and ran out the clock.
Before the polls closed Tuesday, however, Tuberville told reporters he has a good relationship with the media. He alluded to a popular radio sports talk show host.
“I’ve got all kinds of friends in the press,” he said. “Paul Finebaum loves me.”
Tuberville defended his campaign strategy.
“A lot of people said, ‘Coach, you didn’t answer a lot of questions in the campaign,’” he said. “My whole deal in this campaign was to go to the people and not to try to win it on TV. … I’m not a politician. I’m an outsider. Somebody that wants to go help. But to get your message over, you got to go tell people exactly what you’re doing.”
Tuberville joked Tuesday that his first order of business would be to find a place to live in Washington. He noted that he will have to hire a staff.
Beyond that, Shaw said, Tuberville will need some time acclimate himself to the Senate. He said people should not expect the new senator to make a major legislative splash until well into his first year, at least.
“Even candidates that come with a lot of political experience, like having held office on the state level, generally, they have – it takes some time to adapt to the national level,” he said.
