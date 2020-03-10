Former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville has opened up a significant lead on former Sen. Jeff Sessions with three weeks to go before the Republican Senate runoff, a new poll suggests.
Montgomery-based Cygnal puts Tuberville’s support at 51.5 percent of likely GOP runoff voters. Sessions had the backing of 39.5 percent.
The survey, conducted Friday through Sunday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.86 percent.
Tuberville edged Sessions in a close contest during the first round of voting last week. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) finished a distant third.
Chris Kratzer, Cygnal’s vice president of research and analysis, said in a statement that the polls shows Sessions is in a precarious position.
“Starting at a 12-point deficit is going to be a big hurdle for Sessions to get over, especially if he continues to draw the ire – and tweets – of the president,” he stated.
A particular red flag for Sessions is his unfavorability rating – 38 percent.
“Jeff Sessions’ unfavorability has continued to increase among GOP Primary voters over the course of the primary season,” Cygal President and founder Brent Buchanan said in a statement. “Now that Trump has gotten involved, it’s unlikely the former attorney general will be able to overcome the gap in how voters see Tuberville’s as more strongly favorable. Trump may not be able to pull a candidate across the finish line, but he sure can keep a candidate from getting there first.”
Asked if Trump is against Sessions, only 15.5 percent disagreed.
The runoff is March 31. The winner takes on Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.