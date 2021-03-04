JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) -- Two men are facing capital murder charges in the shooting death of a truck driver in Clarke County.
According to the police chief in Jackson, Hikeem Edmond, 22, and Kylyn Taylor, 20, killed 72-year-old Thearthor Dixon during an attempted robbery in January. Investigators said Dixon was driving a log truck and was shot several times after he stopped near the Walmart off Walker Springs Road.
Edmond and Taylor were later arrested in Montgomery, where they are accused of robbing and kidnapping someone a few days after Dixon was killed.
Jackson Police Chief Jerry Taylor said evidence collected by detectives in Montgomery tied the suspects to the murder of Dixon.
