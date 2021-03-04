UPDATE: According to Washington County Sheriff's Office both suspects, Colton Ketchum and Lauren Finney, are now in custody.
CITRONELLE, Ala. --Washington County Sheriff's Office state they have located a suspect connected to the Citronelle murder of Edward Rivers, Jr.
Colton Ketchum has been arrested and is now in custody.
Captain Paul Burch with MCSO said a racoon hunter discovered Rivers body on Coy Smith Rd. just a few yards from his mother's house where Rivers lived.
Burch said Rivers, 41, was barely breathing when first responders got to him. He was airlifted but died at the hospital.
Investigators believe he was intentionally hit by an SUV, dragged 30-40 yards and left to die.
Somewhere there's a judge and jury that will know exactly how to wipe that stupid grin off those faces..... Yep..
