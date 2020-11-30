CASTLEBERRY, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said two people died in a crash in Conecuh County on Monday.
According to investigators, a 2017 Chevrolet Express van was driving on Highway 31 near Castleberry when it left the road, overcorrected, crossed the center line, and struck an 18-wheeler head-on.
Both drivers were killed in the wreck.
The driver of the van was identified as 24-year-old Justin Naamon Alan Grant of Cedar Town, Georgia. The truck driver is identified as 32-year-old John Arthur Williams Jr. of Hayneville.
No other details were released.
