GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- More charges for two of the eight teens arrested last week in Escambia County Florida -- suspected in a multi-county armed robbery and car theft ring. The latest charges coming out of Baldwin County.
It was a car burglary interrupted by a home owner in Santa Rosa County that showed just how brazen the teens were in trying to make their getaway.
The confrontation led to the homeowner chasing the suspects in his vehicle through the neighborhood -- the suspects firing a shot at the homeowner.
Investigators say the teens are stealing the guns from unlocked vehicles and are clearly not afraid to use them.
"They are not in a rush when going through these vehicles because they are armed and they don't mind shooting at people," said Sheriff Bob Johnson, Santa Rosa County.
Arrested last week: 8 teens ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old from Escambia County -- charged with stealing 30 vehicles as well as dozens of car burglaries in Escambia and Santa Rosa County over the last two weeks.
Terrance Harris, Jr., 18
Kody Gresh, 17
Tony Mcgee, Jr., 16
Oreion Lane, 17
Shawn Albert, 14
Jacobi Brown, 18
Roy James, III, 18
Jacquavious Savage, 18
"Two vehicles were stolen over here during all of that and one of them was recovered over in Florida," said Sgt. Jason Woodruff, Gulf Shores Police.
After further investigation, two of those teens arrested are now facing charges in Baldwin County. In addition to the two stolen vehicles, Gulf Shores police are also investigating dozens of vehicles that were gone through and several items stolen.
"These happened in neighborhoods on the north end of town. So everything north of the bridge -- several neighborhoods and at least one apartment complex," said Woodruff.
Fortunately no guns were reported stolen in Gulf Shores. However, Gulf Shores P.D. did recover one of the stolen vehicles from Florida left behind by the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing and there could be more arrests.
Meanwhile, it's unclear which of the eight teens arrested are being charged in Gulf Shores -- because unlike Florida -- Alabama does not identify minors arrested for most crimes.
