Two Thomasville women killed in head-on crash

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama State Troopers said two Thomasville women died in a crash on Monday.
Investigators said Shalisha Faith Hightower, 39, was driving a 2005 Buick minivan that crashed head-on with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Ola Jean Watkins Cade, 61.
It happened on Bashi Road about two miles east of Morvin in Clarke County.
Both Hightower and Cade were pronounced dead a the scene. No other details were released by troopers.
