Adrian Craig and Makayla Jones

Adrian Craig and Makayla Jones

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Thomasville want to find two people accused of attempted murder.

Investigators said Adrian Craig and Makayla Jones fired shots into a building in Choctaw Corner late Sunday. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about Craig and Jones is asked to call TPD at 334-456-1049.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.