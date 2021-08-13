MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile is on standby if needed for Tropical Depression Fred.

The Coast Guard ATC has a motto they live by: "Safe training -- saves lives." -- Responding to emergencies for more than 55 years -- their track record speaks for itself and they tell you when danger calls -- they're all in.

"24-7 every day of the week -- we have crews here ready to respond -- whether it is a hurricane, a tornado, a maritime SAR, or inland search and rescue... This is what our crews train for every day," explained Captain Christopher Hulser, Commanding Officer Coast Guard ATC Mobile. "

These heroes of the skies help people when they need it the most. Performing rescue missions across the Gulf Coast, most of that flight training -- done right here at the Coast Guard ATC Mobile, where they are able to simulate almost every scenario they could encounter.

"Specifically in hurricanes -- they are ready to fly in any kind of weather, any kind of visibility... Pretty much any kind of environment that we'll encounter -- my air crews can fly through," said Capt. Hulser.

Saving lives is what they do. Each week the base welcomes anywhere from 40 to 50 pilots from across the country for training. On staff are nearly 140 of the best instructor pilots in the world -- taking them through 21 simulations on site, which prepare them for any challenge.

"We train for every season to be the worst season. The beauty of the Coast Guard is that we are flexible and adaptable... We are always going to go to the source of need and we are never going to be late," said Capt. Hulser.

Going up against Mother Nature can be intense -- but they'll tell you -- the rewards of the job far outweigh the risks.

"I still get Christmas cards from people that my crew and I were able to save back in 1999. So, the look of thanks that you get... We don't get paid a whole lot -- but we get paid enough -- and those thank yous, those letters -- the look on people's faces -- that's enough for us," said Capt. Hulser.

Earlier this month -- the Coast Guard celebrated its 231st birthday. The City of Mobile marking the occasion with a proclamation recognizing August 4th as "Coast Guard Day."