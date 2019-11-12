DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WALA) -- The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for missing Taylor Rose Williams confirmed that search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis in Alabama, according to the FBI.
A news release from the FBI states victim identification is pending.
The release states, "At this point, JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) will await confirmation as forensics tests are completed. Operational efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene."
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Taylor after she was reported missing from her neighborhood in Jacksonville, Fla., by her mother. Her mother reported last seeing her daughter at home around midnight on Nov. 6.
Her mother, Brianna Williams, told police she realized her duaghter was missing the next morning, when she discovered the back door unlocked and the child gone.
The search was extended to Alabama in subsequent days. Relatives of the child live in Alabama.
The FBI news release release called the search effort a "massive operation" that included teams from the following participating agencies: Demopolis Police Department, Demopolis Fire Department, Linden Police Department, Marengo County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations, 17th Circuit Drug Task Force, 17th Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Alabama Attorney Generals Office, FBI offices in Mobile, Birmingham and Jacksonville, members of multiple units with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, as well as the Florida State Attorneys Office.
