MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's been almost a month after hurricane Ida slammed the Gulf Coast. Over 500 families from New Orleans remain in Mobile after Ida caused many to lose everything.

United Way of Southwest Alabama, Mobile Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD), and over 30 partner agencies are providing help for evacuees with a Hurricane Ida Resource Fair at Central Presbyterian Church in Mobile.

"You will find information about educational resources, health resources, mental health also kind of navigating the disaster recovery system," said Trista Stout-Walker from United Way, "we have disaster case management teams on-site to answer any questions, then resources to get in touch with FEMA."

Families like the Duke family, whose home was destroyed by Ida say they were denied by FEMA and have been in dire need of help.

"We're desperate, we're so desperate right now. There's nowhere to turn to we were always told no we can't help, we have no resources and it's bad, it's so bad," said Brande Duke, "If somebody can help us, it doesn't matter who it is, we need help."

Evacuees like the Dukes were able to take advantage of the resources and services at the fair. Leslie Schraeder from United Way says all you need is a valid ID or proof of residency.

"So we know if they need to do the local services or if they need evacuation services. There is a map and they can just go from station to station depending on what their needs are," said Schraeder.

Brande Duke says it was a blessing finding out about the resource fair.

"I was glad because I didn't know where to turn. I'm in my truck on half a tank of gas looking for resources. This here is a blessing and hopefully, something can happen and this is a blessing."

The resource fair will continue Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Central Presbyterian Church. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

If you would like to help Brande Duke and her family, you may contact her at (504) 294-9230.

To donate or help with resources for other Hurricane Ida evacuees, click here.