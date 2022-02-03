Pete Golding, a defensive coordinator with for the University of Alabama football team, was arrested for DUI, according to jail records.
Northport police arrested Golding Thursday morning.
Golding was promoted to defensive coordinator after serving as the Crimson Tide co-defensive coordinator.
Before joining the Tide's staff, he spent two years as the defensive coordinator at Texas-San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.