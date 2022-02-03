Pete Golding arrested for DUI(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department)

Pete Golding, a defensive coordinator with for the University of Alabama football team, was arrested for DUI, according to jail records.

Northport police arrested Golding Thursday morning.

MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator

9/28/21 MFB Practice Alabama Defensive Coordinator / Inside Linebackers Coach Pete Golding Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athleti)

Golding was promoted to defensive coordinator after serving as the Crimson Tide co-defensive coordinator.

Before joining the Tide's staff, he spent two years as the defensive coordinator at Texas-San Antonio. 

