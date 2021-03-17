TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WALA) -- Ahead of today's severe weather threat, the University of Alabama announced this morning it will open campus storm shelters at 10 a.m.
UA says normal operations, including classes, will be suspended today from 11 a.m. through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Students, faculty and staff were advised to check their UA email accounts for more information.
