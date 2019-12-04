According to newly filed court documents, Ibraheem Yazeed is now facing two counts of capital murder, in the death of college student Aniah Blanchard.
Yazeed was originally charged with kidnapping Blanchard on Monday. The second count was served Wednesday while he was in court. The two counts of murder are for Blanchard’s death during a kidnapping and death which occurred inside a motor vehicle.
Court filings (below) outline that a “subject” advised Yazeed was seen at a residence in Montgomery wearing only shorts, with a gun tucked into his shorts. The “subject” stated that Yazeed was in possession of Blanchard’s vehicle. And the “subject” did not see Blanchard at the time. The “subject” further stated in the documents that during a conversation with Yazeed, he admitted shooting a girl, and stated that she “went for the gun”.
