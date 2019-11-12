November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
This month is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the No. 1 cause of cancer deaths worldwide due to the fact it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage.
While smoking is a significant risk factor, nonsmokers can also develop lung cancer.
The CDC recommends yearly lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan if you have a history of heavy smoking AND smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years AND are between 55 and 80.
Treatment at USA Health: The “CyberKnife”
At USA Health, they use a treatment method called the “CyberKnife.” It is the most precise delivery method for radiation treatment, and can be used to treat lung cancer.
The “CyberKnife” is specially designed so that it can deliver radiation from all sides to a tumor the size of a kernel of popcorn. It also uses advanced technology to track a patient’s breathing and move with the lungs to delivery precise radiation.
