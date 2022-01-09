EVERGREEN, Ala. (WALA) -- A small tornado in Conecuh County was caught on camera Sunday.

The video from Danielle Smith shows a small twister along Interstate 65 near Evergreen around 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Mobile had issued a tornado warning for that area about 15 minutes earlier. A trained storm chaser also reported seeing the tornado near the interstate.

There have been no reports of significant damage associated with the tornado.