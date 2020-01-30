Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) has been drawing a fair amount of national coverage framing President Donald Trump’s impeachment as a political minefield as he runs for re-election in a deep red state.But Jones insisted Thursday that politics could not be further from his mind.
“I have completely rejected the notion that I’m walking a political tightrope,” he told reporters on a conference call from Washington, before heading back up for more impeachment proceedings.“This is not a political issue for him. I am not agonizing politically about this.”
Jones, the only Democratic senator from the Deep South, is considered the most vulnerable Democrat up for re-election this year. Alabama voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016, and the senator acknowledged that calls and emails to his office are running in favor of the president.
Jones, however, said he is focused on his oath as a senator and an impeachment juror to “do impartial justice.”
The Senate ought to hear from witnesses, Jones said, reiterating a position he has voiced for days.
“People of Alabama know what a trial looks like,” he said. “A trial has witnesses. A trial has cross-examination.”
Democrats have been pushing for testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who reportedly has criticized Trump’s conduct in an unpublished book. The House of Representatives accuses Trump of abusing his office in withholding military aid from Ukraine in an effort to coerce a public investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son. A second impeachment count accuses the president of obstructing the congressional investigation by withholding documents and preventing administration official from testifying.
It is unclear whether Democrats can persuade four Republican senators to go along with their demand for witnesses. But Jones told reporters that the truth should come from sworn testimony “not after a John Bolton book, not later through leaks, not later through hearings.”
He added that Republicans “very, very clearly do not want to hear from these witnesses.”
Senators have heard presentations from Trump’s lawyers and the members of the House of Representatives chosen to present the case for removal. Now, senators are submitting questions for both sides. Jones has not yet asked a question but said he has submitted at least one for Thursday afternoon. He said he plans to ask House managers a question about their processes.
Jones said he remains open-minded about his ultimate vote on whether to remove Trump from office.
“This is what you would expect from any juror in any trial,” he said.
Although witnesses would improve the process, Jones said, senators will be able to do their duty with or without them.
“I think that there is sufficient evidence for people to make up their minds either way,” he said. “But I think it would be very unfortunate if we succumb to the pressures that the president’s counsel is putting on people that it’s just gonna take a long time.”
