An arrest warrant shows that investigators believe a teenager who is accused of killing an Alabama sheriff was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance at the time.
Another document shows a judge has placed a gag order in the case.
The defendant is 18-year-old William Chase Johnson, who is accused in Saturday's shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John "Big John" Williams.
Williams was shot and killed Saturday night at a gas station in Lowndes County, southwest of the capital city of Montgomery. Johnson was arrested hours afterward.
The gag order prevents prosecutors and defense attorneys and others connected with the case from making "any extrajudicial statement concerning this case" to the media, with limited exceptions.
