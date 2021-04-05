Here we go again...

Another data breach to worry about. Hackers stealing personal information on Facebook accounts, then leaking that information for the world to see...for free. 533 million accounts we're talking about here!

This isn't a new data breach. It actually happened back in August 2019. In the data breach, hackers obtained users personal information including phone numbers, birthdates, Facebook IDs...you name it.

Years later, the breach is still causing problems for people who may have the same phone numbers and Facebook IDs. With that information, other people with malicious intentions could use for nefarious purposes.

The good news is there's a fix. You can check to see if your Facebook account part of that massive hack on a web service called Have I Been Pwned.

Log on, and enter your email...not only will you find out if you’ve been part of the Facebook breach, but also any other breaches.