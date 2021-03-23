WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. --Washington County Public Library will host a Ribbon Cutting on Tuesday, March 23 at 10am, to celebrate the opening of a new Career Readiness & Small Business Development Center which will also serve as a satellite VA Office for the county.

This new project will help meet a long-identified need for more localized services for citizens in our rural county, and we are thrilled to have so much momentum and support behind this effort.

In fall of 2019, Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington began working with local officials to identify a space that could be used as a satellite Career Center.

It was decided by county officials and municipal partners that the library would be the most suitable location, since we already have the building, technology, and a staff that already assists the public with employment services like job searches and resume writing, as well as career readiness classes and test prep.

WCPL partnered with USDA for an RBDG grant, and other funding agencies and foundations, to remodel and designate a multipurpose office area in the library.

WCPL staff also identified needs from existing small business owners about ways the library could offer assistance and encourage new entrepreneurship in the county, so a small business development component was included in order to offer SBA resources and assistance for small businesses in the area as well.

During the planning stages, WCPL connected with Alabama Veterans Affairs to see if the VA would like to join in partnership to use the space as a satellite office and local services for veterans.

They are also partnering with Bishop State CC to offer adult education and industrial certifications and training as part of this project.

This new flexible space has become a mini "incubator" for different avenues of economic development and community service and can be used for multiple functions, in addition to the other available spaces of the library, such as the large meeting room, board room and study rooms to be used as well for classes, individual virtual training spaces, and one-on-one meetings.