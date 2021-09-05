Washington County man dies in Saturday night crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Washington County man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on County Road 31 about a mile south of the Choctaw County line.
State Troopers said Jefferson Whigham, 72, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche that left the road, hit a tree, and overturned. Whigham died from his injuries.
Troopers said they are still investigating what caused him to drive off the road.
