Washington County man dies in Saturday night crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A Washington County man died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on County Road 31 about a mile south of the Choctaw County line.

State Troopers said Jefferson Whigham, 72, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche that left the road, hit a tree, and overturned. Whigham died from his injuries.

Troopers said they are still investigating what caused him to drive off the road.