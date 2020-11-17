WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. --United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Russell Lance Warren, 35, of St. Stephens, Alabama, was sentenced in federal court for being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and for possessing stolen firearms.
Warren pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2020.
In connection with his guilty plea, Warren admitted that on November 6, 2019, he burglarized a residence in St. Stephens and stole three firearms: a .45-caliber pistol; a .30 30-caliber rifle; and a .22-caliber rifle.
After stealing the firearms, Warren went to a wooded area behind his house and fired rounds from the pistol. Warren then returned to his house and hid the stolen firearms in his bedroom closet.
Warren admitted that at the time he possessed the stolen firearms, he knew he was a convicted felon and therefore could not legally possess firearms.
At the time he possessed the stolen firearms, Warren had prior felony convictions for Manslaughter and Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama.
United States District Court Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock imposed a sentence of 51 months’ incarceration, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. During that time, Warren will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse.
The court did not impose a fine, but the judge ordered Warren to pay $200 in special assessments.
