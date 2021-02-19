Washington County public fishing lake to reopen March 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Public Fishing Lake will reopen on Friday, March 5, 2021, after the completion of a restocking project by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) that began in 2018. The 84-acre lake is located at 809 State Lake Rd., in Millry.

Officials say during the closure, the lake was restocked with bream, channel catfish, crappie, and largemouth bass in order to provide excellent fishing opportunities for the public.

They say initially, a catch-and-release regulation on largemouth bass will be in effect at the lake to allow the original stock to reach a larger size. This regulation is needed because largemouth bass can quickly be overharvested from smaller lakes after restocking, which leads to poor fishing. Daily creel limits and other regulations will be posted around the lake.

Washington County Public Fishing Lake will be open Thursday through Monday from sunrise to sunset and will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. State freshwater fishing license requirements apply. Anglers 12 years and older will also need a $3 daily fishing permit or a $30 annual Washington County Public Fishing Lake permit.

Permits will be available for Washington County Lake the week prior to its opening. The annual permit is valid until August 31. Additionally, personal fishing boats may be launched at the lake with the possession of a valid fishing permit. Rental boats will not be available at the lake.

The lake will operate without a lake manager, so anglers will need to purchase a fishing license and permit prior to visiting the lake. Licenses and permits are available from license agents located throughout the state, online at outdooralabama.com, at local county probate offices, or by phone at (888) 848-6887. Processing and convenience fees may apply.

For more information about Washington County Public Fishing Lake, call the WFF Fisheries Section at 334-242-3471, or visit outdooralabama.com/alabama-public-fishing-lakes-pfls/washington-county-pfl.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.