According to Washington County Schools' Facebook page, all Washington County Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to the severe weather threat associated with Hurricane Zeta.
They will continue to communicate with Emergency Management officials to determine any changes to Thursday's schedule.
Gulf Shores City Schools tweeted that schools in that south Baldwin County district will dismiss at noon Wednesday. Gulf Shores schools will not be in session Thursday.
Clarke County public schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to anticipated severe weather associated with Hurricane Zeta, the school system announced.
