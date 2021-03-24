Washington County Veterans Service office opens in Chatom

CHATOM, Ala. – Officials on Tuesday held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Washington County Public Library in Chatom for the grand opening of the Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Career Readiness and Small Business Development Center.

According to officials, since 2019, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) has reopened 10 county veterans service offices that closed in 2012 because of budget constraints. With the opening of the new office in Chatom, the ADVA operates 60 county veterans service offices to assist the state’s more than 400,000 veterans and their families in applying for compensation and pension benefits, educational benefits, VA home loans, and referral services for needs such as temporary housing, healthcare, counseling, and job placement. The opening of the new county veterans service office was made possible by support from the Washington County Commission and local community.

Veterans and their dependents can schedule an appointment with the Washington County Veterans Service Office by calling 251-847-3966. The office is open in the Washington County Public Library on Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.