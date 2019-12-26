MOROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A woman is charged with murder after investigators said she shot and killed a 10-month-old child.
Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said Tamika Stallworth fired opened fire at a vehicle on County Road 42 in the Peterman community on Christmas Eve. According to the sheriff, one of the bullets hit 10-month-old Jamaya Austin in the face.
The child was taken to University Hospital in Mobile where she later died.
Stallworth was arrested on a murder charge and is being held on a bond of $750,000.
