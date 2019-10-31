MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alright -- here's a question for every driver -- what do you do if you hear police sirens while on the road? -- A local woman says she had little time to react before being hit by a Mobile Police Officer responding to a call and is now being told she'll have to pay for it.
Angela Smith was on her way to meet a co-worker for lunch when she was involved in the crash.
It happened on October 11th. Smith was on Michael Boulevard trying to turn right on Azalea Road when she heard sirens.
"I heard them but I didn't see where they were coming from," recalled Smith.
With no shoulder to pull over and no idea where it was coming from -- Smith made the turn.
"So I turned right. And I'm moving very slowly because I still don't know where the lights are coming from. So as I'm driving slowly still looking for the lights because I can still hear the siren -- I catch a glimpse of a white vehicle coming from my left hand side turning in front of me," said Smith.
The impact tore her front bumper off as the Mobile Police cruiser kept going.
"I threw my hands up -- and I'm like what the heck," said Smith.
The officer was responding to a check cash business for a silent hold-up alarm. It turns out it was a false alarm.
"He came back out and is looking at me... And he tells me that I had an obligation to come to a complete stop and give him the right of way. And I tell him -- I didn't even know where you were or where you came from. And I said all I know is I saw you as you turned in front of me. And his response was -- I thought you had stopped," explained Smith.
A report was filed on scene by a supervising officer -- which includes a diagram showing the officer turned in front of Smith's SUV.
Three weeks and countless phone calls later -- her SUV is still at collision center with an estimated $4,500 in damage. She's also requested dash cam video but was told she'll have to get a subpoena.
Smith has been told by the city's insurance adjuster -- her claim will likely be denied -- because under law she had an obligation to pull over and stop to give the officer the right of way. However, she believes it could have been avoided and that the officer was negligent.
"The officer... I feel like he also has an obligation to be looking out for other vehicles on the road," said Smith. "I've always looked at vehicles when you have front end damage -- it's your fault. And this is one where I looked at my car and I'm looking at my front end damage and like -- this is not my fault."
Smith has consulted an attorney and is still weighing her options -- including paying her deductible and letting her insurance company try to recoup the costs in court. Meanwhile, MPD tells us drivers are obligated to pull over and stop when they see lights and sirens. However, they say circumstances surrounding every officer-involved wreck are being investigated.
