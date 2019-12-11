A non-profit organization is dedicated to serving law enforcement officers who have been injured in the line of duty. The Wounded Blue program provides financial assistance to officers hurt on the job. It's run by volunteers and all of the money raised in Alabama stays in the state to help officers here.
For more information, go to www.woundedblue.org or Alabama Wounded Blue on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.