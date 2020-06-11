Does your blood type play a role in your likelihood of getting the coronavirus?
DNA testing company 23andMe announced that preliminary data from its ongoing study of COVID-19 appears to lend more evidence for the importance of a person’s blood type in differences in the susceptibility to the virus.
The study involved more than 750,000 participants and appeared to show that people with type O blood are less likely to be infected with COVID-19. The study showed the following:
- O blood type appears to be protective against the virus
- Individuals with O blood type are between 9-18% less likely than individuals with other blood types to have tested positive for COVID-19
- Appeared to be little differences in susceptibility among the other blood types
Doctors and scientists continue to work to learn more about the novel virus. The 23andMe study is still very in the early stages. You can see more of the results in a blog posting.
