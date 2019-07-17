If you travel Highway 31 through Spanish Fort, you’ve probably seen some progress being made on road construction there in the last few weeks. Crews began clearing land more than a year ago and there have been some delays along the way.
ALDOT officials said other than a few weather-related delays, construction has been going smoothly since January. Some drivers have noticed a lack of work going on toward the east end of the construction zone, but that’s because contractors are working from east to west.
Originally scheduled to be finished in early fall of 2020, it now looks like it will be early 2021. This is because of several conflicts with utilities relocations late last year, but ALDOT officials said things are now back on track.
“The traffic’s not congested and everybody’s getting in and out. The traffic’s pretty good so I think they’re moving on pretty well,” said Spanish Fort resident, Roger Hooks.
Over the last several weeks, crews have been putting in curbs, drainage and a hard-pack over a stretch of the road from City Hall to east of the fire station. More drainage work is also in progress at School Road on the east end. The 30 mile-per-hour speed limit through the work zone has caused some traffic issues at times, but drivers are happy to see the progress being made.
“Oh, they’re doing great,” Dave Cotton said. “They’re doing…man, it’s so hot and everybody’s just busting their butts and they’re just trying to do the best they can. Traffic’s a little bit heavy.”
“I’m happy with the progress. I think they’re doing an awesome job and everything’s looking good. I think they’re getting…you know, moving along pretty fast,” Hooks added.
The overall cost of the project is $19 million dollars. As for the progress on Highway 181, south of County Road 64, ALDOT officials said it’s still in the utilities relocation phase which is one of the lengthier parts of the overall project.
