ALDOT: All four lanes of Highway 31 to be open by end of year

There is an end in sight as work continues on the expansion of Highway 31 in Baldwin County.
Alabama Department of Transportation says you can expect all four lanes of the highway to be open by the end of this year, with the project to be completed by early 2021.
The nearly 20 million dollar project has been ongoing for more than a year, as crews continue to add lanes, grading, paving, and installing more drainage.
ALDOT says once the project is complete the highway will be four lanes from Rockwell to school road, with added turn lanes and medians.
“It’ll be a great relief when all four lanes are open. We’ll be able to get more traffic through this area, you can tell its well traveled throughout the day and morning rush hour. Its connected to 181, I-10, the causeway," said Katelyn Turner with ALDOT.
Later this year ALDOT says you can expect a change in traffic between Adam Street and Stage Coach, with more details to come closer to those shifts.
Next week ALDOT says they will permanently close the south entry of Old Mobile Highway, with people using the connector road near Prodisee Pantry.
