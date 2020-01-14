The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has begun a project to widen Zeigler Boulevard from Schillinger Road to just east of Cody Road.
The scope of the project consists of widening and paving the existing portion of two-lane roadway so that when complete, it will be a five-lane highway including a center turn lane. Additional work includes utility relocation, drainage installation, and signal upgrades.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during the initial stages of construction. During the later stages of construction, there will be a lane reduction and accompanying traffic shifts near the Cody Road intersection. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, obey all traffic control signage and use caution in the work zone.
The $7.9 million-dollar contract was awarded to Frank Turner Construction Co. Inc. and is anticipated to be complete by late 2021.
