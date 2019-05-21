With Memorial Day serving as the official kickoff to summer, officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation say they're doing their part towards road safety.
According to ALDOT authorities, there will be no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates after noon Friday, May 24 through midnight, Monday, May 27.
They say in Birmingham, motorists should plan for detours as closures remain at the I-59/20 bridges through downtown Birmingham's Central Business District and the route interchanges at I-65 and Red Mountain Expressway. Go to www.5920bridge.com for updates and detours.
Although ALDOT construction work zones will not be active during the holiday, work zone materials along the road and reduced speed limits will be in effect in many areas. Drivers taking to Alabama roads for the holiday should allow extra time to reach their destination.
“Increased traffic on Alabama highways during the Memorial Day holiday means even less room for driving errors,” said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator, ALDOT. “ALDOT is asking drivers to make safe travel a priority.”
