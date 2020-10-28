MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will close the Bankhead Tunnel in Mobile Wednesday afternoon in advance of Hurricane Zeta.
ALDOT says crews will close the tunnel at 4 p.m. ahead of the predicted storm surge of Zeta. Motorists should use an alternate route during the duration of the closure.
The tunnel doors will be opened after the storm surge recedes.
